1,000 homes to be built for the homeless in Kozhikode

March 17, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to build homes for at least 1,000 homeless people under the State government’s ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ scheme in its first phase.

This was decided at a special meeting of the corporation council on Thursday. Mayor Beena Philip, who chaired the meeting, said that 7,274 beneficiaries had been identified. Of them, at least 5,000 would have to be given homes. As many as 1,000 people would be chosen from among the list in the first phase. A 500 sq. ft home would cost at least ₹14 lakh. The State government would give ₹4.5 lakh each under the LIFE Mission. The rest would have to be raised by the Corporation, she said. For this, contributions by all means would be sought from all quarters.

Ms. Philip said that a meeting would be held on April 10 to seek help from prominent persons and organisations in the city. Foundation-stone laying ceremony would be held at Beypore on April 20. At least a hundred houses would be built in Beypore, she added.

