10 start-ups get investment offer at IIM-K meet

457 registrations received at the event

Ten start-ups are likely to get investments as ‘Start-O-Sphere’ 2020, the fifth edition of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode’s annual national investor start-up meet concluded here on Sunday.

As many as 457 start-up registrations from across the country were received at the event. They include industries such as healthcare, wellness, manufacturing, and fintech. Out of these, a list of 40 start-ups was curated for attending the summit on the campus and showcasing their ideas to the IIM-K community. A group of 15 marquee investors, including Vinay Bansal from IP Ventures, Arjun Rao from Speciale Invest, Vinod Keni from Artha Ventures, Sparsh Kumar from Unicorn VC and Vatsal Kanakiya from 100x VC were present. The investors further shortlisted 10 start-ups for final evaluation to select prospective investments. As a result of this, 42 deals were initiated, 97 connections made, and 58 mentorship plans established.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said: “A key objective is to sensitise students to the startup ecosystem. The students were able to relate their classroom lessons with real-world experience of startup founders of building a business from ground up”.

