10 CPI(M) activists accused of forcible release of detenu surrender

Kozhikode

17 February 2021 23:46 IST

Ten Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists, who allegedly unleashed an attack against the policemen and forcibly released a CPI(M) leader from police custody, surrendered before the Kuttiyadi police on Wednesday. A.P. Asokan, who was released from custody, was also among those who surrendered before the investigating team.

It was on last Sunday that a group of CPI(M) workers forcibly released Asokan after attacking three policemen and a Home Guard at Nittoor near Kuttiyadi. The injured officials had been admitted to a government hospital in Kozhikode. Following the incident, the Kuttiyadi police had registered a case against 51 identifiable persons.

According to the police, Asokan was taken into custody as the court had issued an arrest warrant against him. He was involved in a political clash between Bharatiya Janata Party and CPI(M) workers in Kuttiyadi in 2016, they said.

