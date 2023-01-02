ADVERTISEMENT

10 autos to offer free rides to arts fest contestants in Kozhikode

January 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sharing the spirit of the State School Arts Festival scheduled to commence here on Tuesday, 10 autorickshaws will offer free rides to contestants in the city. The initiative is being supported by the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank.

The service may be used by students who want to travel from the main venue to other locations. The fare will be borne by the bank authorities as per the arrangement.

The free service has been introduced apart from the previously announced subsidised fare for contestants by city autorickshaw drivers. As many as 130 autorickshaws in Kozhikode city will offer service at subsidised rates. Stickers had been affixed on such vehicles, said T.V. Noushad, a functionary of the drivers’ union. He said a reduction of ₹3 would be granted to students.

According to organisers, there will be 30 more vehicles, named ‘Kalolsava Vandi’, with a unique colour code for free transportation of contestants to various locations. Private vehicles would also support the transport initiative, they said.

CONNECT WITH US