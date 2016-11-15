‘Sleepless nights for black money hoarders’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes is giving sleepless nights to black money hoarders in the State.

Inaugurating the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) district convention here on Monday, he said that decision of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was a bold step that would help the country achieve economic independence.

Parallel economy

“Economists have wholeheartedly supported this path-breaking decision. It would deal a severe blow to the parallel economy operating across India,” Mr. Rajasekharan said.

However, he wondered why the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the decision as only those who had black money need to fear.

Even the State Finance Minister spoke like a CPI(M) area committee secretary on the demonetisation drive. There could a hidden agenda behind this objection, the BJP leader alleged.

Mr. Rajasekharan said the Left Democratic Front government had no sentiments when it had made hundreds of people, mostly women, stand in queues for getting ration cards.

But now the CPI(M) leaders were shedding crocodile tears when people stood in queues in front of ATMs and banks.

It was the Director General of Police (Intelligence) that had pointed out that the State had a thousands of crores of black money.

The Prime Minister’s decision would break this parallel economy operating via black money and counterfeit currency notes, he added.