Kozhikode

‘Save Karipur’ march planned

Malabar Development Forum to organise ‘Save Karipur’ march to Parliament on December 5

The Malabar Development Forum has decided to conduct a ‘Save Karipur’ march to Parliament House on December 5 to press for the restoration of wide-bodied aircraft operations at the Calicut International Airport.

The forum will also press for the restoration of Haj flights to Calicut and a uniform airfare structure for the India-Gulf sector to check fleecing of passengers during festival seasons.

Forum president K.M. Basheer pointed out that the airport, which mainly benefited migrant workers in the Gulf and Haj pilgrims, was partially shut down on April 30 last year for the repair of the runway. It was a temporary arrangement, following which wide-bodied aircraft was not allowed to land, and several airlines had shifted their services to Kochi.

However, Basheer said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was in no mood to allow wide-bodied aircraft operations at the airport. He alleged a move by some official lobby to torpedo the restoration of full-fledged operations at the airport. “This ‘lobby’ is raising unrealistic roadblocks. It is insisting that the width of the runway strip be increased to 300 metres from the current 150 metres which is impracticable,” he added. He said a large number of Keralites based in Delhi would join the December 5 protest.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 2:10:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/%E2%80%98Save-Karipur%E2%80%99-march-planned/article16078293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY