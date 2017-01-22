‘Jallikattu-style’ stir planned

The Malabar Development Forum (MDF) has decided to launch a ‘jallikattu-style’ mass agitation to pressure the authorities to allow operation of wide-bodied aircraft at the Calicut International Airport.

A meeting of the forum held here on Saturday, which was attended by leaders of several political parties, trade unions and NGOs, said the airport needed to be brought back to its former self by resuming the operation of larger aircraft. The meeting, opened by historian M.G.S. Narayanan, pointed out that only a forceful mass agitation would stir the authorities out of their “indifference” to the airport.

It decided to call a wider meeting with several other organisations participating on January 25 to take final decision on the nature of the agitation.

The MDF’s ‘Save Karipur’ campaign aims to get the operation of wide-bodied aircraft and Haj embarkation at Calicut revived.

Ammar Keezhuparamb, general secretary of the MDF, told The Hindu that the argument that the airport cannot handle wide-bodied aircraft after several years of operation of such aircraft, was a sham. He claimed that airports such as Lucknow and Ahmedabad had smaller runways than Calicut’s but they still allowed wide-bodied aircraft.

He also claimed that international carriers like Saudi Airlines and Emirates were satisfied with the facilities at Karipur and were ready to operate their wide-bodied aircraft. However, the authorities were adamant that only smaller aircraft could be operated. He noted that the Union Civil Aviation Minister had last week reiterated this stand. Only a mass agitation like that of Tamil Nadu’s recent jallikattu movement would force the ministry to let the Calicut airport to regain its lost glory, Mr. Keezhuparamb said.

The airport, which had been partially shut down for several months, for renovating the runway and other facilities, is expected to resume its full-scale operations next month, though wide-bodied aircraft would not be allowed. As a result, a substantial number of international passengers, including Haj pilgrims, will still have to rely on Kochi and other airports.