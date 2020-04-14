Youth clubs identifying poor in Odisha

Several poor families living in slums in Odisha’s Berhampur and adjoining areas, who are yet to be included in any scheme for government benefits, are being identified by volunteers.

Youth clubs in 32 slums in Berhampur, united by the Youth for Social Development, have been able to identify 550 extremely poor families.

Their plight due to loss of earning during the lockdown led to their identification. According to YSD director Bibhu Prasad Sahu, they plan to identify around 3,000 similarly left-out poor families in three revenue blocks of Ganjam district to provide them with basic requirements during lockdown.

YSD, with the support of OXFAM-India, has started distributing food baskets containing 25 kg rice, 3 kg pulses, 1 litre edible oil, 2 kg soyabean and 1 kg salt to each of these 550 families of Berhampur.

YSD volunteers identified the poor families in their locality that have not been included in any beneficial schemes of the government.

This list was prepared in coordination with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation and the Ganjam district administration. These families were identified without any major physical movement by the members of the youth clubs. The process was coordinated through phone calls and whatsapp and a thorough scrutiny was done.

The families in this list are mostly daily wage earning labourers, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, roadside vendors and destitutes. Some leprosy patients not getting government benefits are also included.

Members of the youth clubs are also keeping a track on the health condition of these families. These families are also being made aware of the sanitary measures to remain safe during the COVID-19 threat.

Over 50-year-old K. Indira of Anadrigram slum of ward number 1 of the BeMC and her husband were in tears when they received the food basket. She has no NFSC or BPL card.