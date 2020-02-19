Yogi woos youth with jobs

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in Lucknow on Tuesday.

LUCKNOW

19 February 2020 01:50 IST

Number of ‘registered jobless’ rose by 16 lakh since Nov. 2017

In a bid to woo the youth, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday introduced two new employment schemes in its latest budget.

The government has its task cut out as, according to its own admission, the number of “registered unemployed” persons or job seekers in the State has witnessed a spike of almost 16 lakh since November 2017, the year when Yogi Adityanath came to power.

Presenting a budget of ₹5.13 lakh crore for the year 2020-21, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna introduced two new employment and self-employment schemes for the youth – the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion (CMAP) scheme and the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA).

Under CMAP, youths would be imparted on-job training in MSME units and be linked with employment for definite periods. Not only will the youths be imparted training but also given a monthly stipend, out of which ₹1,500 will be borne by the Centre and ₹1,000 by the State government and the remaining by the concerning industry.

A budget of ₹100 crore was allocated to the scheme, said Mr. Khanna in his speech.

Through YUVA, employment would be provided to lakhs of trained youths and YUVA Hubs will be set up in every district to assist them in project conception and operation of unit while providing them financial help for one year, the government said.

This scheme will take over 1 lakh youths towards “self-reliance”, said Mr. Khanna.

This year’s budget is “dedicated to the youth”, Mr. Khanna said.