Workers leave Surat in buses for Odisha

Five buses with 288 Odia migrant labourers from Surat in Gujarat are on their way to Odisha’s Ganjam district.

As they are returning from Surat where COVID-19 infection is on the rise, Ganjam district administration has started taking precautionary measures. These migrant workers were given special permission by Surat district administration to travel by buses, said Pitambar Pradhan, an Odia lawyer based in Surat. All of these workers were working in textile mills of Surat.

These buses started from Surat on Monday. According to sources, they may reach Ganjam on Wednesday. Each of these 288 migrant labourers paid around ₹3,500 to hire the private buses.

Mr. Pradhan was critical of the Surat administration for allowing these workers to leave for Odisha, while the country-wide lockdown continues till May 3. There was no medical check up of these workers before they boarded the buses.

Four of these buses carried 57 passengers each, while the fifth bus had 60 workers, said Mr. Pradhan. He added social distancing was completely neglected.

According to Ganjam District Colletor Vijay Amruta Kulange, the workers will be immediately put into quarantine when they reach the district.