Workers in Gurugram plan to walk to their village in M.P.

Around two dozen people, including women and children, all construction labourers, at a construction site in Sector 15 Part-II here decided to walk back to their native village in Madhya Pradesh after they ran out of the cash and food.

They were not even allowed shelter at a relief camp and convinced to return to their jhuggis by the administration with the promise to arrange food for them.

‘Not enough food’

“We are even ready to walk for 15-20 days to return our village in Damoh. We have exhausted all our savings. We got no help from the district administration over the past one month except cooked food for two days,” said Neha, one of the workers.

She said the families did not even have enough food even for the children.

Lachhaman Prasad Ahirwar said they were out of job for more than a month now and could not sustain ourselves. “We got a call from our relatives back home saying that buses were plying from Sonipat and Gurugram transporting labourers to Madhya Pradesh. We, therefore, walked to Rajiv Chowk with the luggage looking for buses. But the police told us to go back,” said Lachhaman Prasad.

Vinod Shirvas, another labourer, said they had even not got coupons for the distressed ration cards. The scheme provides for free ration to migrants for the month of April, May and June.

Another woman said that both her children were back home and she wanted to return to her village.

‘Without resources?’

The labourers also went to Sector 15 Part-II community centre relief camp seeking shelter, but were turned away.

“They have come thronging to the centre since the people in the relief centres are being transported back to their native places. They actually want to return to their native village in Madhya Pradesh. It is not about food. How they managed to sustain themselves for a month if they were really without resources,” asked Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Estate Officer-II, Vivek Kalia, also in-charge relief camps.