Work on to make plaque as per ASI norms: Visva-Bharati

October 30, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Kolkata

Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor on Sunday said work was under way to “prepare” a plaque retaining UNESCO’s declaration of Santiniketan as a world heritage site and in adherence to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) guidelines.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the Centre to remove the plaques on UNESCO World Heritage Site status to Santiniketan for not bearing the name of Visva-Bharati founder Rabindranath Tagore.

In a letter to Ms. Banerjee, V-C Bidyut Chakraborty called upon her “not to continue to form her opinion on the basis of what her sycophants convey”. “I wonder whether you are perturbed that in the plaque, Rabindranath does not figure…I just would like to draw your attention to our difficulties,” he said.

Urging the CM to “please apply her mind,” the V-C said, “UNESCO declared Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site and we need to follow the ASI instructions while preparing the plaque.”

