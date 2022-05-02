Won’t be swayed by lollipops, says Bengal BJP MP on jute crisis

A tripartite meeting involving representatives of Centre, West Bengal Government and jute mills, including Indian Jute Mill Association, is to be held on May 9

West Bengal BJP vice president and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who has been highlighting the crisis in the State’s jute industry, on Monday said he cannot be swayed by lollipops as far as a solution to the impasse in the labour intensive sector was concerned.

“As long as there is no final decision, I cannot be swayed by lollipops. As long as there is no final decision, there is nothing for us to feel happy. This is because I have been associated with the politics of grassroots”, he told journalists in Delhi.

Mr. Singh, who met the Union Textile Secretary in Delhi, said he would not stage any protest till May 9.

“Today met Secretary of @TexMinIndia. Meeting was very cordial and positive. He assured of resolving the issues raised by me related with Jute sector. On 9th May, a tripartite meeting of ministry, the West Bengal Government @egiye_bangla and IJMA will take place,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

Sources in the BJP said party president J.P. Nadda had reached out to Mr. Singh, who is in the national capital over the past few days.

Prior to meeting with the Textile Secretary, Mr. Singh met Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on April 30. “On my request, Honourable @TexMinIndia Sri @PiyushGoyal ji invited me tonight at his residence for a meeting on the issues raised by me related to Jute farmers, workers and industry. Meeting was very positive. Hope that issues will be resolved soon,” he had tweeted.

Shortage of raw materials

The crisis of West Bengal’s jute mills involve the shortage of raw materials and the cap on raw jute which is ₹6, 500 a quintal. Over the past six months the supply crisis has forced the closure of about 12 jute mills, pushing 60,000 workers out of work.

Another issue which the BJP leadership is concerned about is Mr. Singh trying to reach out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and reportedly trying to cozy up to Trinamool Congress leadership. Last week, he sought her intervention in the ongoing situation. Since a number of BJP leaders have switched sides and joined the Trinamool Congress after the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP central leadership is not taking chances and is trying to placate the Barrackpore MP.