Woman’s body with injury marks found in Kolkata township

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kolkata

Residents of East Kolkata Township found the body in the bushes. They said the victim was not from the area. Police, who are yet to identify the victim, are scanning CCTV footage

Shrabana Chatterjee

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

Residents of the Anandapur area in the East Kolkata Township on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) found the body of an unidentified woman in the bushes. Police said the corpse had several injury marks and was covered in blood.

Locals, who informed the police, said the deceased was not from the area. Police suspect that the victim was murdered elsewhere, and the body was dumped in the bushes. 

Police, who are yet to identify the victim, said they will scan CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to collect more information. The body’s discovery comes amidst the ongoing outrage in the city over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Locals said the area is poorly lit and emboldens criminals who often have a free run at night. On July 26, a promoter, Arif Khan, was stabbed in the area before he was rescued by the police. Mr. Khan was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College where he died of injuries. The police arrested a suspect named Mohammad Zakir in the case.

