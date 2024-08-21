GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman’s body with injury marks found in Kolkata township

Residents of East Kolkata Township found the body in the bushes. They said the victim was not from the area. Police, who are yet to identify the victim, are scanning CCTV footage

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Image used for representation only

Image used for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

Residents of the Anandapur area in the East Kolkata Township on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) found the body of an unidentified woman in the bushes. Police said the corpse had several injury marks and was covered in blood.

Locals, who informed the police, said the deceased was not from the area. Police suspect that the victim was murdered elsewhere, and the body was dumped in the bushes. 

Police, who are yet to identify the victim, said they will scan CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to collect more information. The body’s discovery comes amidst the ongoing outrage in the city over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Locals said the area is poorly lit and emboldens criminals who often have a free run at night. On July 26, a promoter, Arif Khan, was stabbed in the area before he was rescued by the police. Mr. Khan was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College where he died of injuries. The police arrested a suspect named Mohammad Zakir in the case.

Related Topics

Kolkata / murder / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.