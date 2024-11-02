ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s body found in partner’s flat in Kolkata

Published - November 02, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOLKATA

Woman’s body sent for post-mortem; her partner is being interrogated by the police

Moyurie Som

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 35-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her partner’s flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area on Friday (November 1, 2024) night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Her partner is being interrogated at the Garfa police station.

Violence, homelessness, and women’s mental health

“My son and I came back after seeing a doctor on Friday afternoon and saw her lying unconscious. My son thought she was sleeping,” the mother of the deceased woman’s partner told local media on Saturday. “After a few hours, when we called her, we realised she was unresponsive. She did not move even when we tried waking her up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that they called the deceased woman’s sister to their house when she was unresponsive till Friday evening. “Her sister came and noticed that her face had turned white. We realised she might have passed away,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She was rushed to Kolkata’s M.R. Bangur Hospital where she was pronounced dead. “Word had spread that someone was ill in the house. When we went there on Friday night, we saw the woman lying in a half-naked state,” one of the local witnesses who was present at the spot said. 

The heavy shackles of fear and vigilance

Locals also claimed she had come to her partner’s flat the night before after attending a party. According to them, she would frequent the man’s house in the past.

“They [the man’s family] called me up multiple times and requested me to go to their house and check if she was still alive. They said she had drunk a lot the previous night,” another local witness said. “I went there and saw another woman, presumably her sister, stroking her head and crying.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kolkata / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US