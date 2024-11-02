Woman’s body found in partner’s flat in Kolkata

A 35-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her partner’s flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area on Friday (November 1, 2024) night.

The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Her partner is being interrogated at the Garfa police station.

“My son and I came back after seeing a doctor on Friday afternoon and saw her lying unconscious. My son thought she was sleeping,” the mother of the deceased woman’s partner told local media on Saturday. “After a few hours, when we called her, we realised she was unresponsive. She did not move even when we tried waking her up.”

She added that they called the deceased woman’s sister to their house when she was unresponsive till Friday evening. “Her sister came and noticed that her face had turned white. We realised she might have passed away,” she added.

She was rushed to Kolkata’s M.R. Bangur Hospital where she was pronounced dead. “Word had spread that someone was ill in the house. When we went there on Friday night, we saw the woman lying in a half-naked state,” one of the local witnesses who was present at the spot said.

Locals also claimed she had come to her partner’s flat the night before after attending a party. According to them, she would frequent the man’s house in the past.

“They [the man’s family] called me up multiple times and requested me to go to their house and check if she was still alive. They said she had drunk a lot the previous night,” another local witness said. “I went there and saw another woman, presumably her sister, stroking her head and crying.”