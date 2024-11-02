GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman’s body found in partner’s flat in Kolkata

Woman’s body sent for post-mortem; her partner is being interrogated by the police

Published - November 02, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 35-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her partner’s flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area on Friday (November 1, 2024) night. 

The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Her partner is being interrogated at the Garfa police station.

Violence, homelessness, and women’s mental health

“My son and I came back after seeing a doctor on Friday afternoon and saw her lying unconscious. My son thought she was sleeping,” the mother of the deceased woman’s partner told local media on Saturday. “After a few hours, when we called her, we realised she was unresponsive. She did not move even when we tried waking her up.”

She added that they called the deceased woman’s sister to their house when she was unresponsive till Friday evening. “Her sister came and noticed that her face had turned white. We realised she might have passed away,” she added.

She was rushed to Kolkata’s M.R. Bangur Hospital where she was pronounced dead. “Word had spread that someone was ill in the house. When we went there on Friday night, we saw the woman lying in a half-naked state,” one of the local witnesses who was present at the spot said. 

The heavy shackles of fear and vigilance

Locals also claimed she had come to her partner’s flat the night before after attending a party. According to them, she would frequent the man’s house in the past.

“They [the man’s family] called me up multiple times and requested me to go to their house and check if she was still alive. They said she had drunk a lot the previous night,” another local witness said. “I went there and saw another woman, presumably her sister, stroking her head and crying.”

Published - November 02, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.