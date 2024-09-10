Woman molested inside moving bus in Kolkata, accused held

A woman was allegedly molested by a fellow passenger inside a moving bus in Kasba area here on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) morning, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 9.30 a.m., when the woman, in her mid-20s, started screaming following which the passengers caught hold of the accused and beat him up, they said.

He managed to deboard the bus and tried to flee, but people nearby stopped him and took him to the Kasba Police Station, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Minor girl ‘molested’ by lab technician at Howrah hospital, accused arrested

“The woman lodged a complaint at the police station, and he was subsequently arrested,” he said.

The woman was travelling from Kasba to Phoolbagan to her workplace, the officer added.

Investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.