Woman molested inside moving bus in Kolkata, accused held

Updated - September 10, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Kolkata

Accused arrested after complaint lodged at police station

PTI

Picture used for representational purpose.

A woman was allegedly molested by a fellow passenger inside a moving bus in Kasba area here on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 a.m., when the woman, in her mid-20s, started screaming following which the passengers caught hold of the accused and beat him up, they said.

He managed to deboard the bus and tried to flee, but people nearby stopped him and took him to the Kasba Police Station, an officer said.

“The woman lodged a complaint at the police station, and he was subsequently arrested,” he said.

The woman was travelling from Kasba to Phoolbagan to her workplace, the officer added.

Investigation is underway.

