Woman gets bail, told to donate Koran

A 19-year-old woman, who was arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims, has been granted bail by a local court here on the condition that she donate five copies of the Koran to separate institutions in the city.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh asked Richa Bharti to submit one copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city, her advocate Rampravesh Singh said.

The Magistrate has also sought the receipts or the acknowledgements of the donation within a fortnight, he said.

Md. Jamil Khan, a member of the Anjuman Committee, said it has welcomed the court’s verdict.

SP (Rural) Asutosh Sekhar said the officers were studying the court order to understand the stipulations.