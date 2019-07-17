Kolkata

Woman gets bail, told to donate Koran

more-in

A 19-year-old woman, who was arrested for sharing an offensive social media post targeting Muslims, has been granted bail by a local court here on the condition that she donate five copies of the Koran to separate institutions in the city.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh asked Richa Bharti to submit one copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city, her advocate Rampravesh Singh said.

The Magistrate has also sought the receipts or the acknowledgements of the donation within a fortnight, he said.

Md. Jamil Khan, a member of the Anjuman Committee, said it has welcomed the court’s verdict.

SP (Rural) Asutosh Sekhar said the officers were studying the court order to understand the stipulations.

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2019 3:29:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/woman-gets-bail-told-to-donate-koran/article28494732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY