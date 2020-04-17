Woman delivers baby in police vehicle

The wife of a 25-year-old factory worker went into labour on Thursday night and delivered her baby inside a police vehicle. Grateful for the timely help of the policemen, the couple has decided to name the newborn after the area Station House Officer.

No vehicle in sight

Sushil, who hails from Jharkhand and resides in a rented accommodation in Raghubir Nagar, said his wife Mini went into labour around 9 p.m. on Thursday but there was no vehicle to rush them to hospital. “She was in pain and we had no vehicle around us. We walked till the police post five minutes away, went inside and asked for help,” he said.

At the police post, they ran into a woman constable later identified as Suman. She informed others and soon a police vehicle was arranged to take the couple to a private nursing home in Paschim Vihar.

“Head constable Dharambeer and constable Kuldeep started driving the couple to the nursing home but before they could reach, the baby was delivered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.

Brought doctor to spot

Mr. Sushil said that the police staff stepped out of the vehicle and went on a motorcycle to the nursing home. “They brought back four-five persons, including a doctor, who gave my wife and son the immediate help they required. After the situation got better, we were taken by the policemen to the nursing home. Both my son and wife are in good health,” he said.

The next day, Mr. Sushil made it a point to meet the Station House Officer of Khyala police station and thank him for the help. Overwhelmed, he also decided to name the boy after Mr. Kundan.

“I have named him Kundan because Kundan sahib and other officers helped us so much. I am really thankful to them. Maybe even my son will become a policeman like him when he grows up,” the father said.

“I have also heard he is doing this [naming the son after him]. We were only doing our duty,” said the SHO.