Kolkata

‘Withdraw anti-farmer ordinances’

Several farmer outfits have on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Central government’s recent agriculture-related ordinances and its proposed amendments to the Electricity Amendment Act.

At a videoconference meeting convened by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, members of different farmer unions termed the recently promulgated ordinances and the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, as “anti-farmer” and demanded these ordinances and the proposed amendments be withdrawn, said an official statement.

Addressing the farmers, the CM said, “We all must unitedly stand together notwithstanding our political affiliations.”

Accusing the Centre of trying to take away all powers from the States, he said, “We should send a strong message to Delhi that we will not allow this to happen.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 11:49:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/withdraw-anti-farmer-ordinances/article31966115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY