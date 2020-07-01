‘Withdraw anti-farmer ordinances’

Several farmer outfits have on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Central government’s recent agriculture-related ordinances and its proposed amendments to the Electricity Amendment Act.

At a videoconference meeting convened by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, members of different farmer unions termed the recently promulgated ordinances and the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, as “anti-farmer” and demanded these ordinances and the proposed amendments be withdrawn, said an official statement.

Addressing the farmers, the CM said, “We all must unitedly stand together notwithstanding our political affiliations.”

Accusing the Centre of trying to take away all powers from the States, he said, “We should send a strong message to Delhi that we will not allow this to happen.”