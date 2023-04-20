Will send legal notice to Mamata for remarks on Amit Shah, says Suvendu Adhikari

April 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kolkata

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on April 20 said he would send a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a closed-door meeting, had told BJP leaders to incite riots in West Bengal. Mr. Adhikari’s remark comes a day after the Trinamool Congress sent a legal notice to the BJP leader on his remark that Ms. Banerjee had called Mr. Shah after the Trinamool lost national party status.

Mr. Adhikari also welcomed the legal notice sent to him and said he wanted the Trinamool to approach the courts so that he could seek the court’s intervention to make the call records of the Chief Minister public. The BJP leader, who had earlier dared to make a big expose, said that since there were privacy issues, he could not make the call details of the Chief Minister public. Mr. Adhikari had alleged that the Chief Minister had called Home Minister over landline and pleaded with him to restore the national party status till 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “I accept your challenge, please accept my challenge also,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The BJP leader said the Chief Minister had made allegations against the Election Commission and he had written a letter to the EC to take action against the Trinamool.

Alleges irregularities

The Nandigram MLA said the Trinamool had become a regional party and nothing could change it. Mr. Adhikari highlighted irregularities in the implementation of the mid-day meal project and Jal Jeevan Mission and added that he had written to the ministries concerned. The BJP leader, who has become one of the sharpest critics of the Trinamool Congress chairperson after defecting to the BJP in December 2020, claimed that the days of Ms. Banerjee as Chief Minister are numbered.

“The CPI(M) could not fight you and the Congress leadership in Delhi favoured you. For the past two terms (2011-2016 and 2016-2021) you had a setting Opposition. Now you have to face a real Opposition,” Mr. Adhikari said. The Leader of the Opposition also alleged that the Trinamool Congress leadership is delaying panchayat polls because a number of its leaders are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the school job scam.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said Mr. Adhikari had been making allegations for the past two and half years but had not been able to prove anything.

