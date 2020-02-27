Kolkata

Will not share river water, says Amarinder

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his State will not share river water “even if we have to sacrifice our lives”.

He said the State does not have surplus water and, in line with the internationally accepted riparian principles, will not allow transfer of water from the basin to non-basin areas.

The Chief Minister said the level of rivers in the State had reduced from 17 million acre feet to less than 13 MAF. “Even if we have to sacrifice our lives, we will not give water to other States,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 1:43:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/will-not-share-river-water-says-amarinder/article30926985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY