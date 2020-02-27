Will not share river water, says Amarinder

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his State will not share river water “even if we have to sacrifice our lives”.

He said the State does not have surplus water and, in line with the internationally accepted riparian principles, will not allow transfer of water from the basin to non-basin areas.

The Chief Minister said the level of rivers in the State had reduced from 17 million acre feet to less than 13 MAF. “Even if we have to sacrifice our lives, we will not give water to other States,” he added.