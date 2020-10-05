West Bengal’s total COVID-19 tally crosses 2.70 lakh

West Bengal on Sunday reported 3,357 new COVID-19 cases taking its total infections to 2,70,331. The State recorded 62 more deaths pushing its fatality toll to 5,194. The active cases in the State have increased to 27,439 and the discharge rate has gone up to 87.93%.

Of the 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 17 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,767. North 24 Parganas reported 19 deaths taking its toll to 1,170.

Kolkata recorded 765 cases taking its total tally to 59,1 97 while North 24 Parganas saw 741 cases as its total tally jumped to 54, 182.

Of all deaths in the State, 85% (4,417 patients) had co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the COVID-19 infection in the State had reached the stage of community transmission.