West Bengal’s recovery rate goes past 80%

West Bengal on Friday registered 2,982 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total cases to 1,53,754 . The State also reported 56 fatalities in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,073.
However, this was offset by a high number of 3,286 people being discharged, taking recovery rate to 80.86%. So far, 1,24,332 people have recovered from the viral infection
Of the 56 deaths, 11 were in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas. Kolkata’s death toll is now 1,249 while that in North 24 Parganasis 711. Howrah is the third most affected district with 356 deaths.
North 24 Parganas district recorded 554 infections in the past 24 hours taking the infections to 32,344. Kolkata recorded 427 infections taking total infections to 38,815.
Of the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the State, about 2,674 patients, which accounts for 87%, had co-morbidities.
