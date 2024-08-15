West Bengal’s private hospitals go on strike, shut down out-patient services

Out-patient departments and services remained shut in private and government hospitals across West Bengal on Wednesday (August 14). Doctors closed services to show solidarity for the doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Several doctors of private hospitals also held marches on the EM Bypass Road.

The Joint Platform of Doctors gave a call on August 13 for all out-patient services at both government and private hospitals to be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In a show of solidarity with the doctors’ community protesting the heinous incident at R. G. Kar Hospital, we, as part of the medical fraternity and in the fight for Safety, Protection, and Justice, have decided to close OPD services at all Disha Eye Hospitals today, August 14, 2024. Emergency services will remain open, “ said Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & MD of Disha Eye Hospitals.

Other hospitals too responded to the call. M.S. Purkait, Medical Superintendent of Techno India DAMA Hospital, said, “From the team of DAMA, we stand in solidarity for the justice yet to be served to the victim. We closed the OPDs as a mark of respect and agitation against the heinous act at the heart of our city. Senior Doctors have not been in OPD. And if an emergency case comes, we will leave no stones unturned to serve them.”

Debashis Dhar, Senior Vice President, ILS Hospitals, said, “We stand in solidarity with the tragic incident at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. As part of our protest, routine OPD services at all our units in Bengal will remain closed.”

Medical representatives from across Kolkata also took out a march and headed to R.G. Kar Hospital from Tropical Medicine in Central Kolkata, hailing slogans — “I want justice for my sister”. “We belong to no political party. We are here because we feel dearly for the cause,” said one participant.

IMA delegation visit family

A 12-member delegation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), led by its national president R.V. Asokan, visited the bereaved family on Wednesday.

“We are shattered. They are totally helpless,” Dr. Asokan told mediapersons after the visit. “They have a lot of things to say about how they were not informed about the incident for many hours.”

On behalf of the IMA, Dr. Aosakan demanded support for the victim’s family from the West Bengal government.

“One culprit has not done this,” he claimed, demanding that the CBI should be “fair and transparent” in their probe and “find the other culprits”.

The IMA delegation also visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Support beyond the border

Indian-origin medical professionals from across the world made a united appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for immediate action towards the safety of women in medical establishments.

The appeal was made by a unified collective of physicians of Indian origin from across the U.K. and Europe, the U.S. and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the Gulf Countries.

“As alumni of various esteemed medical colleges in West Bengal, we are acutely aware of the challenges faced by junior doctors in these institutions… If these conditions persist, more of our colleagues will be driven to leave the state, taking their invaluable skills and expertise with them,” the appeal to the Chief Minister read.

They also made urgent demands for an impartial and thorough investigation, enhanced safety measures for junior doctors, safe and private spaces for changing clothes, taking breaks, and resting, strengthened security in medical establishments, and transparent communication and accountability from State authorities.

“We earnestly request that your administration take all necessary measures to ensure that such a tragedy is never ever repeated,” the doctors wrote. “We urge you to act decisively and swiftly to address these critical issues. The safety of women in India, especially those in the medical profession, must be a top priority, and your leadership in this matter is crucial.”

They said their appeal is about honouring their departed colleague’s memory and safeguarding the future of all medical professionals in West Bengal.

