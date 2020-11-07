West Bengal’s COVID-19 recovery rate nears 90%

Kolkata

07 November 2020 01:18 IST

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,942 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases to 3,97,466.

The discharge rate is inching closer to 90%, with the State registering the highest ever discharge of 4,283 people in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 89.25%.

While the active cases dropped to 35,557, the percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested increased to 8.24%. As the State recorded 55 deaths, the fatality toll reached 7,177. Of the 55 fatalities, Kolkata reported 13, taking the toll in the city to 2,287. North 24 Parganas district recorded 11 deaths, taking its toll to 1,657.

The number of daily infections in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas has also dropped. Kolkata recorded 711 new infections while North 24 Parganas reported 707 fresh cases. Both the places were recording more than 850 infections a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the State government and the Railways are planning to resume suburban train services from November 11 after a gap of more than seven months.