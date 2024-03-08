ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam | ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata

March 08, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Kolkata

ED searches were conducted in Rajarhat area at the residences of some businessmen, teachers, and intermediaries allegedly involved in the scam.

PTI

Upper primary qualified job seekers along with a teacher dressed like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stage a protest against teacher recruitment scam and demanding jobs, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 8 started conducting searches at multiple locations in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas in connection with its probe into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, officials said.

A five-member ED team was conducting searches at the residence of a former para-teacher, alleged to be a close associate of arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, at Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town adjoining Kolkata, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal school recruitment scam: a massive fraud or a case of little ‘extra salt’?

Searches were also underway at the house of an accountant in Nagerbazar area in the northern part of the city, the officials said.

The ongoing raids are part of the ED's probe to track the flow of money in the multi-crore scam.

