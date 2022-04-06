West Bengal SSC recruitment scam: former advisor appears before CBI

April 06, 2022 04:39 IST

Division Bench asks to place the appeal before CJ for reassignment

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to hear the petition in the School Service Commission recruitment scam. This was fourth in a row that a division Bench had recused from hearing the appeal to the order passed by Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. “Not before this Bench. Place these matters before the Hon’ble Chief Justice for reassignment,” a Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

There was an exchange between counsels representing the appellant in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam and the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava as the counsels said they were left defenseless with Division Bench refusing to hear the matter. The matter was assigned to the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued another order today directed that former advisor to School Service Commission S.P. Sinha be interrogated by CBI. “CBI should start interrogating him from the point they stopped in respect of Mr. S.P. Sinha. If CBI thinks, they can start custodial interrogation of Mr. S.P. Sinha,” order by Justice Gangopadhyay said. The Court directed the Officer-in- Charge of Survey Park Police Station particularly “to ensure the presence of Mr. S.P. Sinha before CBI by 3 p.m.”

Mr. Sinha was a member of an expert committee appointed by the School Education Department. Justice Gangopadhyay had on Monday directed those four members of the committee questioned by the CBI. The alleged corruption which the Court is looking into is appointment of 98 Group-D staff in the State-run schools which has been made without adhering to said procedure. Justice Gangopadhyay had taken a strict stand on the irregularities, and on several occasions directed CBI to probe the alleged recruitment scam by the SSC. Last week Justice Gangopadhyay had written to the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court expressing disapproval that his orders of CBI probe were stayed by the higher court.

Later in the day, Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar heard the counsels appearing for Mr. Sinha. While the Division Bench pointed out that no coercive action can be taken by CBI against Mr. Sinha, it allowed the CBI to question him. At about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday Mr. Sinha appeared before the CBI.