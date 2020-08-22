West Bengal sees record-high cases, but recoveries cross 1 lakh

Kolkata

22 August 2020

West Bengal on Friday registered a record-high 3,245 cases of COVID-19, taking its total case tally to 1,32,364. The State also recorded 55 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,689.

The number of people discharged crossed 1 lakh to reach 1,01,871 while the recovery rate in the State increased to 76.96%

Of the 55 deaths, 22 were from Kolkata, 10 from North 24 Parganas and eight from South 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases (764), followed by Kolkata where 462 more people tested positive.

A total of 36,000 samples were tested during the day, taking the total samples tested to 14.51 lakh.

Meanwhile, Uday Shankar Banerjee, an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of the Kolkata Police, succumbed to the viral infection.

So far, nine personnel of the Kolkata Police have died in the fight against the COVID-19. The number of police personnel infected by the virus has climbed to 1,700. Around 1,500 personnel of the Kolkata Police have recovered so far.

The State also observed a complete lockdown for the second consecutive day on Friday. People largely remained indoors both in Kolkata and other districts. As of 6 p.m.on Friday, 493 persons were prosecuted or arrested in Kolkata Police jurisdiction for violating the provisions of the lockdown. Another 230 were prosecuted for not wearing masks.