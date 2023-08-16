West Bengal school recruitment scam: a massive fraud or a case of little ‘extra salt’?

August 16, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - Kolkata

Almost a year after the West Bengal school recruitment scam came to the fore with the recovery of piles of cash and arrest of former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, investigation by the Central agencies has left a maze of FIRs and nearly a dozen arrests including that of leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Firdous Samim, the advocate who is largely credited to unearth the scam by bringing the recruitment irregularities before the Calcutta High Court, takes a few moments to recollect the number of FIRs filed by the Central investigation agencies.

“At least eight FIRs have been filed at various stages of recruitment by the Central agencies. There have been irregularities in the recruitment of teachers at primary, secondary, higher secondary levels and also in the recruitment of Group C and Group D employment in State-run schools,” Mr. Samim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates and political observers who have been following the development in the recruitment scam said it was one of a classic case where the recruitment agencies have gone on record to admit that marks obtained by candidates in the OMR (optical mark reader) sheets have been manipulated.

“About 9,000 cases of OMR manipulation, where marks obtained by the candidates were manipulated have come to the fore,” Mr. Samim added. He described the recruitment scam as a “public education scam” where an elaborate network of touts and agents operated across the State, giving jobs at various levels in the State-run schools in return for money.

Mamata’s stand

Even after the convincing victory in the West Bengal panchayat elections, the burden of scam weighs down heavily on the Trinamool Congress leadership. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while targeting the Narendra Modi government on the eve of Independence Day could not stop herself from referring to allegations of corruption against her government.

“Only those who work make mistakes. Sometimes while cooking our mothers and sisters also put an extra pinch of salt by mistake,” she said, addressing a meeting of party supporters on August 14.

Along with former Trinamool Congress heavyweight Mr. Chatterjee, party MLAs like Manik Bhattacharya and Jiban Krishna Saha are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam along with suspended Trinamool leaders like Santanu Kundu and Kuntal Ghosh. A host of officials of various boards and councils of the State Education department have been arrested for their alleged role in the scam.

Despite the arrests and FIRs thousands of job aspirants are still protesting on the streets of the city, bringing out rallies and organising flash protests near metro stations and key city intersections.

“ I had appeared for an interview for the post of teacher for upper primary classes in 2019. The panel has been cancelled since then for over 426 days. I, along with fellow job aspirants, are protesting near the statue of Matingini Hazra in Kolkata demanding that we should be appointed,” said Mobidulla Molla, a youth from North 24 Parganas.

Mr. Molla said that for him and thousands of other job aspirants the arrest of Trinamool leaders or the FIRs do not matter. “There have been irregularities in the recruitment process and the only way to correct it is to give appointments to deserving candidates,” he said.

Like Mr. Molla, Mr. Samim also feels that there is a long way to go as far as investigation and bringing the alleged irregularities in the scam to its logical conclusion goes.

The political parties in the Opposition, particularly the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, are of the opinion that Mr. Chatterjee cannot be the kingpin of the scam and higher-ups of the ruling party should be held accountable. Mr. Chatterjee, during his numerous court appearances, has said that as only a “Minister he was not the recruiting authority”.

A year after the scam came to the fore, the question which is dominating the political circles is whether it will have a long term impact on the politics of the State.

Professor of Political Science at Rabindra Bharati University Biswanath Chakraborty pointed out that the scam has come as a dent to the image of the Trinamool Congress. However, Prof. Chakraborty feels it will not have the kind of impact in the State politics which was perceived about a year ago when the recruitment scam had rocked the politics of the State.

Scams like the Saradha and Rose valley chit funds had rocked the Trinamool Congress in 2013-14 but the vote share of the party has been on the rise in the past 12 years the party has been in power in the State.

Mr. Samim, however, feels that the impact of the recruitment scam will be bigger on the State politics when compared to the chit fund scam. “A large number of those affected by the recruitment scam are educated middle class and not only those who applied for the jobs but those who expect a government job have been shocked by the allegations of cash for jobs,” the advocate said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT