ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal rural polls: Section 144 imposed near nomination centres

June 12, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Kolkata

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely

PTI

Congress workers stage a demonstration in front of the office of West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The State election commission (SEC) has directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1 k.m.-radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections, a senior official said on June 12.

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely, he added. The order will be in force till Thursday.

“We decided to impose prohibitory orders in a 1km radius of nomination centres,” the official said, adding that an order to this effect was issued by the SEC on Sunday. The panchayat polls will be held on July 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC said only two persons could step inside a nomination centre for filing papers, he said.

The official said over 10,000 nomination papers had been filed so far for three-tier elections on the first two days across the State with the majority numbers filed by opposition parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US