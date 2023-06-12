ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal rural polls | No violence will be tolerated, says Governor Bose

June 12, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid reports of violence during preparations for the local body elections in West Bengal, its Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on June 12 warned that no violence will be tolerated, and urged all stakeholders to ensure peace and harmony in society.

"The elections in West Bengal will be conducted peacefully, and no violence will be tolerated", Mr. Bose told PTI in Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an organisation founded by RSS ideologue P. Parameshwaran.

ALSO READ
West Bengal panchayat polls | Violence erupts at several places during filing of nomination papers

The Governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bose, who received numerous requests for intervention from various political parties to ensure peace and harmony during the election, had called for an urgent meeting with the State Election Commission and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators of violence during the nomination to the panchayat polls in the State.

Incidents of violence were reported from various parts of West Bengal during the filing of nominations for the polls.

ALSO READ
Panchayat polls in West Bengal to be litmus test for Trinamool’s support among minorities

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bose, a Keralite, visited a museum dedicated to Parameshwaran.

He also visited the library at Bharatiya Vichara Kendram and recalled the ideological contributions of Parameshwaran to the Indian stream of thought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US