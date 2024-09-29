West Bengal resident doctors threaten fresh stir over violence at State-run hospital

Thousands of junior doctors in West Bengal’s government hospitals have threatened to strike work again after an attack against doctors and medical staff at the Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in North 24 Parganas a few days ago.

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said that they are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 30, and will go on strike if the situation does not improve. “We want to give some time to the government. If the situation does not change, we will start a complete cease-work again from Monday evening,” a representative said.

After a 42-day agitation in protest against the rape and duty of a woman resident doctor at the R.G. Kar MCH last month, junior doctors had partially called off their strike on September 21. The State government had held several rounds of talks with the protesting doctors to bring them back to work.

Assault by bereaved relatives

On Friday (September 27), the relatives of a woman admitted to the Sagore Dutta MCH in North 24 Parganas allegedly assaulted doctors and other hospital staff after she died at the hospital. The hospital’s medical staff went on strike after the alleged assault.

While four people were arrested for the violence, and the hospital’s security has been beefed up, the junior doctors say that not much has changed after the rape and murder of the doctor at R.G. Kar MCH on August 9.

Unfulfilled demands

On September 28, junior doctors sent an email to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, reiterating their demands which are “yet to be fulfilled” by the State government. In the two-page letter, representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum referred to their meeting at the State Secretariat on September 18 when they say Mr. Pant had “verbally agreed” to their demands.

The West Bengal government has allocated ₹100 crore for improving the security of State-run hospitals, and announced the ‘Ratrir Sathi (Helpers of the Night)’ initiative to support workers providing services at night.

‘No polticians allowed’

In another development, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar faced ‘go back’ slogans from the agitating junior doctors at Sagore Dutta MCH who said that they did not want representatives of any political parties visiting the protest site. Mr. Sarkar said that he had visited the hospital as an ordinary citizen, not as a political personality. One of the protesting doctors asked the State Congress president with folded hands to leave the place as it was a platform for doctors and health care professionals only.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma also visited the R.G. Kar MCH on Sunday. The visit assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the case.

‘Masses suffering’

At a time when concerns are being raised about the safety and security of doctors, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir courted controversy by threatening to take 10,000 people to gherao the protesting junior doctors of the Murshidabad MCH in Baharampur.

“They agitate and protest in air-conditioned rooms while the masses suffer on the streets. I have come to know that an FIR has been lodged against me for my previous comments against junior doctors who were on cease work earlier this month,” Mr. Kabir said. A few days ago, the MLA had said that doctors would face mass protests if they continue to strike work.