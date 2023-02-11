West Bengal recruitment scam | Trinamool functionaries on the list of those who lost jobs after HC order

February 11, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Kolkata

A day after the Calcutta High Court directed the termination of 1,911 employees in Group D category, names of several Trinamool Congress functionaries surfaced on Saturday on the list of those who lost their jobs.

An investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found that the OMR sheets of the 1,911 candidates were manipulated during the recruitment examination in 2016 for Group D employees in State-run schools.

Along with the termination of 1,911 candidates, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed that these candidates will not be allowed inside the premises of schools they were associated with and will have to return the salaries paid to them in instalments.

The names and details of those who lost jobs are out in the public domain. At least four candidates with direct links with the State’s ruling party have figured on the list. Dhaniram Barman, who is associated with the youth wing of Trinamool Congress in the Coochbehar district, has lost his job as a Group D employee in a State-run school. Mr. Barman said that he started working with Trinamool after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he was already in employment.

In Bankura, Adesh Kumar Chattopadhyay and Uttam Chattopadhyay, both associated with Trinamool Congress are also on the list of those who lost their jobs as Group D employees. While their family members said that the duo was associated with Trinamool, they claimed that they got jobs after appearing in the examination.

This is not the first time that those whose names have figured in the list of beneficiaries of recruitment scam are associated with Trinamool Congress. In December 2022, the names of two Trinamool Congress councillors and the son of a party gram pradhan was among the list of 952 candidates whose marks in the entrance examination were manipulated to get jobs as teachers.

The development on Saturday triggered a political slugfest with the Opposition parties targeting the State’s ruling party. Senior Advocate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the list of empanelled candidates was not prepared by the West Bengal School Service Commission, but at the Trinamool Congress party offices. “The more these lists are out in public domain, the more it will be an embarrassment for the Trinamool Congress,” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Sukanta Majumdar said that all those who have lost jobs should bring out a rally and march to the Trinamool Congress party office demanding the return of money which they have paid to get these jobs.

According to West Bengal School Service Commission chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar, there are about 8,163 candidates across different categories whose names have been mentioned by the CBI for using illegal means to get jobs. The process of termination of 803 teachers in State-run schools will begin next week, Mr. Majumdar said. With thousands likely to lose their jobs in the West Bengal recruitment scam, political observers fear that development may lead to social tensions across the State.