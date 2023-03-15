HamberMenu
West Bengal recruitment scam : 'Kalighat er Kaku' appears before CBI

March 15, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File photo of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. CBI has alleged that huge money collected in connection with the recruitment scam was sent to ‘Kalighat er Kaku’,  as Sujaykrishna  Bhadra is popularly known as

File photo of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. CBI has alleged that huge money collected in connection with the recruitment scam was sent to ‘Kalighat er Kaku’,  as Sujaykrishna  Bhadra is popularly known as | Photo Credit: PTI

Sujaykrishna Bhadra appeared before the CBI here on March 15 for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments made in different State-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, an official said.

CBI has alleged that huge money collected in connection with the recruitment scam was sent to 'Kalighat er Kaku', as Bhadra is popularly known as.

"From our investigation we have found that the money went to this man. We are talking to him today," a CBI official said.

Bhadra was served a notice by the Central Investigating Agency late on Tuesday evening and appeared before the CBI at its Nizam Palace office morning.

'Kalighat er Kaku' means the uncle of Kalighat, the area where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resides.

"I don't know why I have been called. I got a notice from CBI and that is why I have come here," Bhadra told reporters before entering the probe agency's office.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate sleuths have asked three city-based coffee shops, where some of the arrested persons in the scandal allegedly held meetings with "unidentified people". to send them the CCTV footage in connection with their probe into the same scam, an official said.

"There were a few meetings at these three coffee shops between people involved in this scam. We have sought CCTV footage from them which will be of great help in our investigation," an ED official said.

The ED also summoned the wife of one of those arrested for interrogation at its city office here, he said.

"This man's wife has accumulated huge properties and we need to know the source of it. We need to find out how she got them," the official said.

