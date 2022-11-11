West Bengal recruitment scam: Court grants bail to arrested job aspirants

The protesters were booked under several charges including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, punishment for rioting and unlawful assembly

A city court on Thursday granted bail to 30 job aspirants who were arrested by the Kolkata Police on the previous day and booked under non-bailable charges. The protesters were arrested near the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at Camac Street in south Kolkata.

On Wednesday, the police used force to disperse the protesters. A lady police personnel allegedly bit a female protestor Purnima Pal while taking her into custody. The development sparked outrage in political circles. Not only the political parties in the Opposition but also the members of the city’s intelligentsia condemned the action of the police.

The protesters, including the victim, were booked under several charges including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, punishment for rioting, and unlawful assembly. There were charges that the protesters were denied medical intervention by the police.

During the proceeding in the Court, the prosecution sought the custody of those arrested but was not granted accordingly. Those protesting had been highlighting the irregularities in the recruitment scam.

“This order by the Court is a moral victory for us. We will strengthen our agitation after today’s development,” one of the protesters said. The agitators claimed that despite having passed the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, they had not been given appointments as primary teachers.

The recruitment scam where jobs to teachers and non-teaching staff had been allegedly given to non-deserving candidates in return of monetary gains, had rocked the West Bengal politics.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the scam. Half a dozen officials of the State Education Department including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee are in jail in this connection.