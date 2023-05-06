ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches at premises of Partha Chatterjee’s aides

May 06, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - New Delhi

The accused were allegedly acting as conduits in collecting bribe money from candidates by promising them jobs as primary teachers, said CBI in a statement

PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has conducted searches in West Bengal in connection with the primary teachers recruitment scam case at the premises of aides of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, officials said on May 5.

"It was found that the accused were allegedly acting as conduits in collecting bribe money from candidates by promising them jobs as primary teachers," the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Also read: SSC Recruitment Scam | Massive irregularities in West Bengal school recruitment

During the operation, which started on Thursday, the premises of Mr. Chatterjee's former political private secretary, Partha Sarkar alias Bhaja, former officer of special duty, Prabir Banerjee, and former government private secretary, Sukanta Acharjee, were searched by the agency.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents/articles were recovered and are under scrutiny," the statement said.

Mr. Sarkar is at present the Municipal Councillor of Ward No. 128 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation while Mr. Banerjee is the deputy secretary and officer on 'Compulsory Waiting' in the State's personnel and administrative reforms department.

Officials said Mr. Acharjee is at present posted in the department on 'Compulsory Waiting' as private secretary.

Others searched by the agency, include Santu Ganguly, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, Joydeep Das, Municipal Councilor of Ward-7, Barrackpore Municipality, and Biren Roy.

