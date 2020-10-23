West Bengal records new high in COVID-19 cases at 4,157

West Bengal on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,157 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 64 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,308. The active cases in the State increased to 36,064 and the discharge rate marginally declined to 87.44%.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested so far has climbed to 8.10%. Of the 64 deaths, Kolkata reported 16, taking its toll to 2,054. North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths, pushing its toll to 1,434.

Kolkata added 874 new COVID-19 cases while North 24 Parganas recorded 864 new cases.

On Mahasasthi, the sixth day of Durga Puja festival, the usual crowd was missing from the pandals. Only a handful of organisers were seen at several big ticket puja pandals in north and south Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court earlier this week had declared all Durga Puja pandals as no entry zones. There are about 37,000 community pandals in the State of which 3,000 are in Kolkata alone.