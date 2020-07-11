West Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,198 cases

West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases till date, with 1,198 new cases being reported from the State on Friday

Twenty-six deaths were also recorded in 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State has increased to 27,109 of which 8,881 are active. Of the 26 deaths, 13 were recorded in Kolkata, six in North 24 Parganas and four in Howrah. One death each was recorded in Hooghly and Purba Medinipur. The total number of deaths in the State due to the viral infection stands at 880.

Doubled in 2 weeks

An analysis of the daily COVID-19 infections and deaths reveal that both the figures have doubled in the past two weeks. For instance, on June 27, the number of new COVID-19 infections recorded were 521, with 13 deaths

The next day, new cases recorded increased to 572, while the number of deaths dropped to 10. Since the end of June, fresh cases and death numbers have increased every passing day.

North 24 Parganas district has emerged as a new hotspot of the disease, recording a high number of cases and deaths. On Friday, the district recorded 328 new cases of the infection. It was second only to Kolkata, which recorded the highest number of new cases — 374.

The persistent surge in cases has dented the recovery rate of patients in the State which had risen to over 66% of all cases. Presently, the recovery rate is 63.99%.

No increase in tests

Another major area of concern pointed out by health experts is that despite the number of infections and deaths rising, the State has not increased the number of samples being tested. The average daily samples tested in the State remains between 10,000 to 11,000 over the past several days.

Meanwhile, strict lockdown has been imposed in 434 containment zones since Thursday evening. Most of these containment zones are in North 24 Parganas district, followed by Howrah and South 24 parganas.

Kolkata currently has 25 containment zones. Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma visited various areas of the city on Friday and assured that the police will cater to the essential needs of people living in these containment zones.