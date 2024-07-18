GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal Police arrest fake gold dealer, CPI(M) worker

The dealer had escaped through a tunnel during an earlier raid

Published - July 18, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Moyurie Som

West Bengal Police on July 18 arrested Saddam Sardar, a fake gold idol dealer, who had reportedly escaped through an underground passage during an earlier police raid.

Baruipur Police Superintendent Palash Chandra Dhali said Mr. Sardar was arrested from Kultali in South 24 Parganas district. He was allegedly hiding in a fishery. 

“A total of five people, including Saddam, have been arrested so far. The police are searching for Saddam’s brother Sairul, and several others,” Mr. Dhali added. Several criminal charges, including cheating and attempt to dacoity, and an arms case have been filed against Mr. Sardar. 

A Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) worker Mannan Khan, who owns the fishery where Mr. Sardar was hiding, has also been arrested. According to the police, Mr. Khan was also involved in the alleged fraud being carried out by Mr. Sardar. They added that there have been complaints of Mr. Khan’s alleged involvement in other criminal activities as well. 

Mr. Sardar and his associates were accused of painting fake metal sculptures and selling them as gold for the past 15 years. During a raid, the police found a tunnel below a bed in Mr. Sardar’s house through which he allegedly escaped on Monday.

The tunnel was connected to a nearby canal leading to the Matla river. “The purpose of the tunnel will be clear after we interrogate the accused,” the Baruipur Police Superintendent said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh has alleged that the police was using the case to target CPI(M) supporters. 

