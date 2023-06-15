West Bengal panchayat polls | 3 Left-Congress supporters shot at in North Dinajpur

June 15, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Chopra

Three persons were allegedly shot at in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on June 15 when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.

The CPI(M) claimed that the three injured persons were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, who were shot at when they were going to the Chopra Block office for filing nominations.

The three injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, an official said.

"There persons were injured and one of them is critical. We cannot confirm any death," the official told PTI.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive any report regarding it.

CPI(M) State secretary Md Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack.

"Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district and Saithia in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations on the last day.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.

