West Bengal not providing information on dengue outbreak, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday said that the West Bengal government has not shared any information on dengue outbreak with the Centre despite repeated requests.

“Our portal receives feedback from different States. Despite our repeated request, West Bengal has not made data on dengue available. Yesterday, I reviewed the situation with officials. The State government has not informed how many patients of dengue have been reported from the State,” the Minister said

She maintained that both the Centre and State are to serve people and added that schemes like ‘Ayushmaan Bharat’ are not implemented in the State. Ms. Pawar was in Kolkata to participate in the 16th Asian Conference on Diarrhoeal Disease and Nutrition (ASCODD).

Pointing out that the Centre was trying to give directions to all States in controlling the vector-borne disease, she urged the West Bengal government to share the data at the earliest and added that without information on the situation, the Centre cannot extend any help.

The remarks come at a time when there are reports of about 50 deaths and about 50,000 people infected with dengue. Over the past two days, there have been reports of three deaths due to the vector-borne disease, including that of a 14-year-old girl from ward number 105 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Reacting to the remarks, State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the State cannot be forced to give data on dengue outbreak.

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim had hit the streets to spread awareness among the people to combat the outbreak. Mr. Hakim had said that the government agencies are doing all they can but blamed it on the people for the outbreak.

The issue of outbreak of dengue has turned into a political war of words with the Opposition parties targeting the State government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the dengue outbreak is on a decline and urged the people to be watchful.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases and Control’s website, West Bengal last provided dengue-related data on September 30, mentioning 239 cases and zero deaths.

Director of Health Services Siddhartha Niyogi, who was present at the event which was attended by the Union Minister, said that it cannot be that the information has not been uploaded in some places.

Dr. Niyogi added that even if information was uploaded, the website was not functioning.