West Bengal | Nikhil Nirmal appointed Secretary of State Electricity Regulatory Commission

Kolkata

09 February 2021 02:35 IST

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed IAS officer Nikhil Nirmal as the secretary of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, an official said.

Mr Nirmal was the District Magistrate of Dakshin Dinajpur district.

V Lalithalakshmi, Director of Consumer Goods in the Foods and Supplies department will be the new additional secretary in the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Department, an official order said.

Sana Akhtar will be the new director of the Foods and Supplies department, it said.

Jyoshi Das Gupta, Joint Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Department was appointed as the officer on special duty in the Administration Training Institute.

Deepap Priya P, Officer on Special Duty in the Personal and Administrative Reforms Department will be the new joint secretary in the Agriculture Department.

Krishnendu Sadhukhan, who was on compulsory waiting was made the officer on special duty, West Bengal Valuation Board.

Ravi Ranjan, sub-divisional officer of Khatra in Bankura district was appointed as joint secretary in the health and family welfare department, the order added.