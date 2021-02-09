West Bengal | Nikhil Nirmal appointed Secretary of State Electricity Regulatory Commission

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed IAS officer Nikhil Nirmal as the secretary of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, an official said.
Mr Nirmal was the District Magistrate of Dakshin Dinajpur district.
V Lalithalakshmi, Director of Consumer Goods in the Foods and Supplies department will be the new additional secretary in the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Department, an official order said.
Sana Akhtar will be the new director of the Foods and Supplies department, it said.
Jyoshi Das Gupta, Joint Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Department was appointed as the officer on special duty in the Administration Training Institute.
Deepap Priya P, Officer on Special Duty in the Personal and Administrative Reforms Department will be the new joint secretary in the Agriculture Department.
Krishnendu Sadhukhan, who was on compulsory waiting was made the officer on special duty, West Bengal Valuation Board.
Ravi Ranjan, sub-divisional officer of Khatra in Bankura district was appointed as joint secretary in the health and family welfare department, the order added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath