West Bengal LOP skips meeting to appoint member of human rights panel

December 15, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Kolkata

For the fifth time in a row, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari did not attend a meeting to select member of a quasi-judicial body, paving way for the West Bengal government to appoint a member of its choice in the West Bengal Human Rights Commission.

While Mr. Adhikari alleged the ruling dispensation of favouritism, questions are being raised in political and social circles on whether the Leader of Opposition’s regular absence is in fact serving the purpose of the West Bengal government .

“I refuse to participate in the Committee Meeting to select the Member of the State Human Rights Commission for the following reasons:- a) The said Meeting is a mere eyewash which has only been planned by the ruling dispensation to give effect to favoritism. The list of persons from which the appointment is to be made consists of only 3 persons. Of these 3 persons, one is Shri Basudeb Banerjee, who is a blue eyed candidate of the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” Mr. Adhikari said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader went on to point out that since his retirement Mr. Banerjee, former Chief Secretary of West Bengal “was blessed with the post of State Chief Information Commissioner; West Bengal Information Commission, and now once again a plan is in place to rehabilitate him as a Member; WBHRC”.

Mr. Adhikari also questioned the role of WBHRC particularly when the State is rocked by incidents of political violence. “The conspicuous silence of WBHRC screamed BIAS & unethical loyalty towards the Ruling dispensation of the State of WB. Even in the past 2 & 1/2 years they were found Missing-in-Action during incidents like the horrendous Bogtui Massacre, Egra blast, Panchayat Election Violence and the very recent arson by TMC Party at Doluakhaki; Joynagar,” he said on social media.

Meanwhile, a section of activists have raised questions on the LOP’s regular absence from meetings to appoint members and heads of quasi-judicial bodies in the State.

“This is your very old, known & planned tactics Mr. LoP @SuvenduWBto escape from the duty & responsibly. Do you recall your open threat to file #PIL against selection of Virendra and Navin Prakash as SIC in WB Info Commission standing at Rajbhavan gate after meeting then Governor?” RTI activist Biswanath Goswami said on social media.

