West Bengal introduces semester system in schools

March 09, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Kolkata

The word ‘semester’ will now be used not just in colleges but also in schools in West Bengal, which has decided to revamp education at the higher secondary level. The State Government this week decided to introduce the semester system in its schools — in Class 11 starting this year and in Class 12 too starting next year — a decision that evoked mixed reaction from the teaching community.

“The School Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal, has permitted us to introduce the Semester System at the Higher Secondary Level from Academic Session 2024-25 for Class 11 and subsequently from the Academic Session 2025-26 for Class 12. The detailed syllabus and semester-wise implementation strategy will be uploaded soon,” a notification from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said.

Two exams

What this means is that Class 11 will now have two exams, one in November and another in March. The November exam will have multiple-choice questions while the March one will require descriptive answers.

While there are teachers who feel that a semester system will ensure that the students are less burdened as the syllabus will be broken up into smaller chunks, there are those who wonder how far it will be effective in driving children to learn better.

“The exam-driven culture of education in our country does not really encourage a holistic approach, and having two exams a year will only spur students to try and score more. At least for science students, having a fragmented semester-based system will ensure better marks, but I personally can’t see how it will help their overall grasp of subjects. Holding so many exams will only mean loss of teaching-learning days. I am hoping [the government] has taken into consideration all the factors while deciding to implement a new system,” Krishnakoli Ray, headmistress of Dhakuria Sree Ramakrishna Vidyapith for Girls in Kolkata, told The Hindu.

Fragmented learning

Another teacher said that while the State Government’s intention seemed to be good — of unburdening students and helping them score better — the new system may end up interfering with holistic learning.

“A Plus Two syllabus needs time to be learnt as a whole. Fragmenting it may only lead to fragmented learning, which is not a very good cognitive approach in my opinion. The problem is not entirely of the system, it is about the way students will approach it. While chunking helps in retention and memory, rote learning, which students will use to make the most of the semester system, will only lead to poor grasp of the curriculum as a whole,” the teacher opined.