West Bengal govt. to survey aided unaided khareji madrasas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 2 said that the State government is conducting a survey of khareji (unaided) madrasas in the State. The Chief Minister said a State-level high-powered committee will conduct the survey and submit a report in six months. Ms. Banerjee said the government does not want to interfere in the functioning of these institutions and the survey will be held only if the institutions agree to the proposal.

“I had referred this in the State Assembly but many could not understand it properly... These are madrasas which teach Islamic religion. We will not inference with the functioning of these institutions. The survey will be held for only those madrasas that agree to the request,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She explained that the survey is aimed at bringing various welfare schemes of the State government to the students of the madrasas. The high-powered committee will comprise experts, educationists, representatives from relevant government departments, and members from the local Muslim community, she added.

A press statement a few days ago described khareji madrasas as independent Islamic educational institutions, not affiliated with the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME). Unlike government-aided madrasas, they do not receive financial assistance from the government and operate with their own curriculum and teaching methodologies and award degrees as well (Hafiz, Quari, etc).

“In order to modernise these madrasas and integrate them into mainstream society, steps are necessary to provide basic infrastructure and facilities required to run schools, offer formal and computerised education, impart vocational skills and spoken English training, and encourage participation in sports activities,” the press statement said.

In another announcement, the State government said that it intends to recognise all the unaided madrasas which fulfil necessary criteria and had applied for recognition in the year 2013-14. According to the State government, the number of such institutions is about 700.

The announcement assumes political significance as demands for recognition of unaided madrasas have been raised by the minority community. Some political observers, however, feel that the survey is an attempt to bring the unrecognised madrasas under government surveillance.

State wide protest on August 6

Speaking to journalists at the State Secretariat, the Trinamool chairperson said her party will hold protests across the State at the block level against “deprivation of the West Bengal government by the Centre”. “This is the programme of the All Indian Trinamool Congress where a dharna will be held from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the block level and every ward in urban areas. This is absolutely a political programme,” the Chief Minister said.

The announcement of the protests comes in the wake of the Calcutta High Court restraining Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from holding gherao outside the house of BJP leaders on August 5. The Trinamool has decided to hold the event on August 6, instead of August 5 and the party leadership decided not to gherao the residence of BJP leaders.

