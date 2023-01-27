West Bengal Governor’s participation in Hatey Khori upsets State BJP

January 27, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose’s participation in ‘Hatey Khori’, a ceremony of learning Bengali alphabets as part of the Saraswati Puja, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has kicked up a political storm in the State, with the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership giving the event a miss.

The bonhomie between the Raj Bhawan and West Bengal government, with the Chief Minister describing the Governor as a ‘gentleman’ has been a reason for discomfort in the State’s BJP ranks. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had questioned the functioning of Governor Bose.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership promptly criticised the ceremony. “It seems the event has been planned and engineered by the discredited State government to act as a glossy cover on an obscene book. Thus, in my view today’s event …doesn’t elevate the height of the chair of Hon’ble Governor and doesn’t glorify the dignity of Raj Bhawan,” he said.

Political potshots

Moreover, he raised the arrest of Trinamool Congress leaders and officials of the State government in the teachers’ recruitment scam and said it was a ‘cunningly orchestrated’ event to ‘wash off the stain’.

The Trinamool Congress came out with a sharp response to the BJP’s criticism of the Governor’s ‘Hatey Khori’. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described Mr. Adhikari’s remarks as that of an ‘uncivilised jealous mind’.

Mr. Ghosh referred to the functioning of Raj Bhawan during Jagdeep Dhankhar and accused the BJP of political interference. “Governor wants to learn Bengali. Bengalis and Bengali speakers should congratulate him. Only the traitors of Bengal can politicise it,” he said.

The Governor, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy the ceremony where a young girl dressed in traditional yellow dress taught him to write the first letter of the Bengali alphabet. The Governor also offered a ‘Guru Dakshina’ to his young teacher. “I am learning Bengali. It is a great language,” he said, before raising slogans ‘Joy Bangla‘ and ‘Jai Hind’.