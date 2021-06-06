West Bengal Governor summons Chief Secretary over ‘post-poll violence’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited Cooch Behar in north Bengal and Nandigram in south Bengal. | File

Kolkata

06 June 2021 12:59 IST

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said: ‘State is in grip of unprecedented post-poll retributive violence at unimaginable scale with lakhs of people being displaced and property worth hundreds of crores vandalised.’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday raised concern on the law-and-order situation pointing out that “rampant post-poll retributive violence is continuing in the State” and summoned Chief Secretary to brief him on the situation.

“Extremely alarming law & order scenario @MamataOfficial. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law-and-order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post- poll violence,” the Governor said on social media.

Through a series of tweets Mr. Dhankhar said “There is rampant post-poll retributive violence”. “Disturbing that this ostracisation has graduated to social boycott & denial of benefits they are otherwise entitled. They are made to suffer ‘extortion fee’ for living in their own house or run their own business. Most unfortunate that State functionaries @MamataOfficial are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Governor alleged that West Bengal police and Kolkata Police were “unfortunately engaged as extension of the ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents”.

He also shared a strong worded two-page message on the social media. “State is in grip of unprecedented post-poll retributive violence at unimaginable scale with lakhs of people being displaced and property worth hundreds of crores vandalised,” the message by the Governor said.

Mr. Dhankhar has raised the issue of post-poll violence ever since the Trinamool Congress government was elected for the third time in May 2021. The Governor also visited Cooch Behar in north Bengal and Nandigram in south Bengal and met people affected by post-poll violence.

The Trinamool Congress has reacted sharply to the Governor remarks accusing him of functioning as “an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party” and the “real leader of the Opposition”.